Barbara Anne (Davis) Race
Still young at heart, even at 93, Barbara Anne (Davis) Race, wife of the late William Benton Race, peacefully passed away July 12, 2019.
Born December 13, 1925 in Alameda to Isabel Evans and Eugene John Davis, Barbara was educated in Alameda County, and later in Southern California where she met her high school sweetheart. She and Ben were married 72 years, having four children and residing in Santa Rosa for most of their married life.
Barbara enjoyed her many friends, extended family, and her organization memberships. She loved to read, garden, create floral arrangements, and had traveled the world with Ben. Somewhere along the way she acquired the secret to making the world's best apple pie from scratch using tart Gravenstein apples.
She is survived by her children Judith Tabor (Edward), Robert Race, Harold Race (Marsha Miller), Nancy Molettieri, niece Patricia Meyers (Robert), eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and many other nieces and nephews.
Donations in lieu of flowers made to the William B. and Barbara A. Race Health Sciences Scholarship, SRJC Foundation, will be greatly appreciated.
Her family will gather later for a private celebration of her life.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 19 to July 21, 2019