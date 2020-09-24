Barbara Bidia

Barbara A. Bidia passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Rosa on September 16, 2020. Born in 1939 to August "Gus" and Anne Sanchietti, Barbara was the only daughter of four children. Growing up on the family ranch in west Santa Rosa taught her the value of hard work and a strong family bond. Upon graduating from Ursuline High School, she attended San Francisco State University. After returning home from college, Barbara met her future husband Joseph Bidia. They married in 1961. While she owned Cricket House preschool, Barbara worked at Parkside School in Sebastopol and retired after 30+ years. She was a member of the Italian Catholic Federation #209, the Marin and Sonoma Italian Club and Autumn Leaves. Barbara was a loving wife and devoted mother and grandmother. She will be remembered for her strength, quick wit and ability to find humor in any situation. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, her parents, and brother Jerry, and is survived by her brothers Louie and Mel, her sons John (Katrina), Rick (Theresa), Andy (Annie), eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was "Nonni" to all. Family requests donations be made to the ICF Branch 209 Sebastopol Scholarship Fund, C/O Lorraine Vannetti, 311 Burlwood Ct., Santa Rosa, CA 95401 or the Gus and Anne Sanchietti Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, 3589 Westwind Blvd., Santa Rosa, CA 95403. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



