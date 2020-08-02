Barbara Celestre Lane

March 15, 1924 - July 11, 2020

After a long struggle with congestive heart failure, Barbara Celestre Lane finally earned her "angel wings". Anyone who knew Barbara was quite familiar with her colorful description of passing away. Less than two weeks before she died, she reflected upon her last 96 years. She said she was grateful for a wonderful life and best of all, she remembered every bit of it. Her parents met in a theater in 1918. Her father was a film projectionist and her mother played the organ during those melodramatic silent films. One could say Barbara had her roots in the theater with plenty of drama because it was there that she found her passion later on.

Barbara was born in Oakland but her parents moved to San Francisco when she was a child. She was educated at private schools including Lowell, considered one of the city's most prestigious schools for gifted students. What made Barbara special was her love of mathematics. She once said she thought in numbers. Her plan for higher education included Stanford University but life is complicated and at the tender age of 15, she met and fell in love with Carmelo Celestre, a brilliant young man on his way to medical school. They were married three years later in 1942. With World War II in full swing, Carmelo joined the Navy and served as a physician in the Pacific Theater. Barbara was left stateside with their young son, Frank The marriage did not survive prolonged separations and they divorced some years later.

As a single parent Barbara needed work and found a perfect position that matched her skills at Pacific Bell Telephone Company. She was a systems analyst for 23 years and it was there that she met and married Hal Lane. They both liked Santa Rosa and moved here. She liked looking at homes and pursued her next career as a residential real estate broker. Barbara had a meticulous memory and kept accurate track of all her expenses in multiple ledgers. She could tell you how much her PG&E bill fluctuated for any given year. Accounting was a joy for her but when her vision began to fail, those numbers were no longer a comfort and she reluctantly turned over her most favorite task to a trusted friend who always urged her to sign her own checks to stay independent.

Barbara's real passion was opera. She's been a dedicated SF Opera season ticket holder since 1947. She saw La Boheme 17 times and enjoyed every performance but nothing could top her love and devotion for the talent of Maria Callas. She saw Callas perform in the War Memorial Opera House in concert in 1974 and over the years collected every single recording of her every opera. Living in San Francisco gave her the opportunity to see the ballet and symphony however moving to Santa Rosa opened even more musical doors. Forty years ago, the Santa Rosa Symphony was in its infancy and was just the kind of challenge Barbara needed. She was determined to do more than just donate and joined the Santa Rosa Symphony League where she served as president and treasurer for 15 years.

But the center of her heart was always her beloved home in the Grace Tract where she lived for over 40 years. She was now a widow and living alone. It never bothered her and in fact, she preferred it. Her home and legendary rose garden reflected all the beauty she could possibly enjoy. Barbara always had a cat and kept the ashes of old friends in lovely urns about the house. She liked feeding strays who lived in the area by treating them to lunch with a can of tuna arranged on a dainty china plate. Mysteriously, they always returned for more. While it's easy to believe she loved fine jewelry it's probably harder to imagine her love of pro-football. Her sweet spot for music included the songs of the 1940s that meant so much to those who lived in those difficult war years. She could sing any song from that period and recalled every lyric. If you were to ask Barbara what she'd think was a perfect ending of a good day, she would say "my favorite chair watching Judge Judy while enjoying a well-made martini…."just one."

Everyone in the neighborhood knew her as just "Barbara" including those who worked at Pacific Market and King's Nursery, her two favorite places to shop. She was incredibly generous to so many and a treasure to those who knew and loved her. She will be missed for her honesty, sincerity, generosity, friendship and wicked wit. Barbara is survived by her son Frank Celestre.

There will be no memorial or funeral service at Barbara's request. If you wish to donate in her name, please choose

from the following loves of her life: San Francisco Opera Company, Santa Rosa Symphony and St. Joseph Memorial Hospice. She would be forever grateful.



