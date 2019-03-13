|
|
Barbara D. Rosso
Passed away peacefully, March 6, 2019 with her loving family at her side. Age, 72 years. Beloved wife of the late Fred Pixley. Loving sister of Sandy Rosso of Sebastopol and Charles (Lynn) Rosso of San Rafael. Adored Aunt of Lisa (Dave), Kathy, Michael, Nick, Adam, Matt, Nate, Abby, Bridget, Hannah, Kai, Lily and the late Kevin. Barbara was born in San Francisco and raised in Marin, graduating from Marin Catholic High School 1964 and received her bachelor's degree from San Jose State. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of her life, Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11AM at Adobe Creek Funeral Home, 331 Lakeville Street, Petaluma. Reception to follow. The family prefers memorial contributions in her memory be made to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran St., Petaluma, CA 94952.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019