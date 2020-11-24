1/1
Barbara DuVall
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara DuVall
November 15, 1930 - October 15, 2020
Barbara Jean DuVall Cloverdale, passed away October 15, 2020 shy of her 90th Birthday. Survived by her daughters Sandy (Jack) Townsend, Jackie(Dave) Gomez and Terri(Tim) Dart, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, sister Shirley Ford, brother Bob(Judy) Couey. She was predeceased by parents Eugene and Dorothy Couey, husband Jack DuVall, son Larry DuVall, brother George Couey. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved