Barbara DuVall
November 15, 1930 - October 15, 2020
Barbara Jean DuVall Cloverdale, passed away October 15, 2020 shy of her 90th Birthday. Survived by her daughters Sandy (Jack) Townsend, Jackie(Dave) Gomez and Terri(Tim) Dart, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, sister Shirley Ford, brother Bob(Judy) Couey. She was predeceased by parents Eugene and Dorothy Couey, husband Jack DuVall, son Larry DuVall, brother George Couey. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 24, 2020.