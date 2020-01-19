Home

First United Methodist Church
1551 Montgomery Dr
Santa Rosa, CA 95405
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
1551 Montgomery Drive
Santa Rosa, CA
Barbara Eunice Larsen


1936 - 2019
Barbara Eunice Larsen Notice
Barbara Eunice Larsen
Barbara Eunice Larsen of Santa Rosa, on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, walked the stairs to Heaven. Born April 24 1936 in Iowa to Orin and Ethel Thomas.
Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Donald Larsen, Sr., loving mother of seven children. Donna Weaver (Kenneth), Susan Larsen (David), Marilyn Cantrell (Ken), Dave Larsen, Lynn Coleman, Don Larsen Jr. Jean Flach, 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to Teresa Bell Ortiz who is so special to all of us, she loved and cared for our mom, Barbara, so much over the last years.
A Celebration of her Life is scheduled for Saturday January 25, 2020, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1551 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa.
Contributions may be made to Continuum Hospice North Bay at 5401 Old Redwood Hwy., Petaluma, CA 94954.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020
