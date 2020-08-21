Barbara Fong
Barbara Fong, a long-time resident and lover of Sonoma County, passed quietly in her home overlooking Spring Lake in Santa Rosa on August 17, 2020. At her side were her husband of 27 years Jonathan, two loving sisters Marian Gerstmar (Rich) and Theresa Mason (Steve), her nieces Naomi, Bethany, and Hannah, and her best friends DJ and Kimmy. Her only brother Dale Bissell passed in 2011.
Barbara was born on August 5, 1950 in San Francisco and was raised in Concord, California. Her younger sisters Marian and Theresa remember as little ones she was the one they turned to because of the stability, strength, laughter and peace she brought into their lives. As they grew older she became a best friend to them and there were many delightful, laughter-filled visits to each other's homes. Barbara was known as Auntie Barbie to her beloved nephews (Nick and Adrian), nieces and fabulous great-niece (Leona). We say to her 'you were always pointing the way to so much that is worthy of love on this earth and you will be a benchmark of character for us, forever'
Barbara loved spending time with friends (her laughter was infectious!), eating great food, and exploring the world. Whether traveling to distant continents or going on impromptu road trips to visit her family in Oregon and Washington, she loved to travel. She wasn't too keen on flying, but made many trips to visit friends and traveled around the UK, Europe, South America, and Mediterranean. Barbara was a walker and tourer (Segway and e-bikes too) and always made sure that wherever she traveled she would visit the local historical sites.
As an avid craftsperson, Barbara loved to knit. She and her friends spent nights and weekends in Bodega Bay and at annual knitting conventions. They communed and supported each other while knitting through life's changes. When visiting Ireland, Barbara could not resist buying skeins of Irish yarn for herself and friends. Knitting expanded Barbara's world by providing a deep and rich connection to the people she cared about.
Barbara attended San Francisco Conservatory of Music and was an accomplished and gifted musician and site reader. Her first career was as a professional violinist. Barbara moved to Reno during the 1980's to be in the music scene and played with orchestras in Reno, Lake Tahoe, and Las Vegas. She played for such stars as Tony Bennet, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Liberace and Ella Fitzgerald. She also played with the Sacramento and Napa symphonies.
During the 1990s Barbara transitioned her career to working in medical software and medical device companies as an Executive Administrator. She worked for software companies such as Intuit, and was most proud of her job at medical device maker Medtronic. She said that although Medtronic was a large company, she respected the people she worked with and said they were all principled, brilliant and focused. She commented that she just loved Medtronic, and felt that it was an honor to work there.
Barbara was a humble woman who did not like center stage but her presence and works contributed greatly in helping people improve their lives. She was a deeply principled and caring person; also tenacious about standing for the truth and living a righteous life. Barbara was a long time and respected member of Narcotics Anonymous for over 36 years. She dedicated her life to helping other women heal and find new meaning in their lives; she influenced hundreds of people during her lifetime. She was deeply committed to developing intimate and long-term relationships with each of the women she mentored.
Barbara's presence will be missed by many people, but her legacy and spirit will endure. She and her husband Jonathan had numerous conversations during her transition. She spoke about how grateful she was for her life and she had no regrets. Barbara felt blessed and lucky to have had such a full life and to have met the people she had.
Jonathan's message to all of her friends is don't be sad too long. Remember Barbara and cherish the connection you made with her. Honor her by going out into the world and cultivating relationships with others so that you may spread love.
If you are interested in making a contribution to honor Barbara, we ask that you make a contribution to St. Joseph Memorial Hospice, Santa Rosa, or donate online at https://www.stjoesonoma.org/foundations/donate-online/