Barbara J. McEntee

Our precious mother, Barbara McEntee, joined our father in Heaven on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Barbara was born in Binghamton, NY on September 25, 1935 to Tracy and Dorothy Barrett. As a child her family moved often depending on the professional baseball team her father was playing for. They eventually settled in Seattle, WA which she considered her hometown. After high school she moved to San Francisco to work for the telephone company. Barbara met the love of her life, John, on a blind date and they were married for nearly 58 years. They lived in Oakland and moved to Petaluma in 1966 to raise their family.

Barbara was a devoted wife, mother and grandma. She will be fondly remembered as the first-aid mom for bumps, bruises and scrapes for the neighborhood children. She volunteered at the McKinley School Library for decades and was a member of St. James Catholic Church. At family events she was always the shutterbug taking candid pictures. She loved reading, gardening and spending time with family and friends.

She was the most loving, kind, gentle and giving soul you could ever meet. She always thought of others before herself. Barbara should have had stock in Hallmark, as she always sent thoughtful cards to friends and relatives for all occasions! Most of all she adored her family and loved being a grandma.

Barbara is survived by her loving children, son Bob, daughters Karen (Dave Einers), Marianne (Victor Waterman), Susan (Mark Benton), seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Ima and Matt Laba who lovingly cared for her.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of Petaluma.



