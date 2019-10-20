|
|
Barbara Jean Weding
January 24, 1937 - October 3, 2019
Barbara Weding was born January 24, 1937 in Astoria, Oregon and passed away at home on October 3, 2019 after a long difficult battle with breast cancer. She graduated from Oregon State University with her Master's degree. She started her teaching at Spring Field High School. After four years, in 1964, she moved to Santa Rosa and began her 29 years of teaching and coaching at Montgomery High School. She coached gymnastics and softball. Both of her teams excelled and dominated the leagues. In 1980, Barbara was named Coach of the Year and competed for National Coach of the Year. Her most important achievement were the values instilled in her players and the friendships formed that continue to this day. She played a large role in shaping women's high school athletics.
Barb leaves behind many former students, friends and colleagues with whom she made a resounding impact. She will be missed every minute, hour and day. She also leaves behind her close friend Peggy Ott and most importantly, her partner of 56 years, Patricia Sampson.
Please join us in celebrating Barbara's life at our home on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:30 pm.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019