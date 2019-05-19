|
Barbara Lee Scott
July 22, 1930 - April 23, 2019
Barbara Lee Scott passed away on April 23, 2019 at the age of 88 in Santa Rosa, California. Barbara was born in Los Angeles on July 22, 1930. She grew up in Glendale, California with her grandparents, but spent summers with her mother in San Francisco. She graduated from UCLA in 1949.
Barbara married Richard Scott in 1954. For 64 years theirs was a story of true love. Barbara was a homemaker in Fremont, California, raising her three children, Gary, Brian, and Marcia Scott until 1972 when Barbara and Rick purchased a Hallmark store. Barbara and Rick worked side by side at Scott's Hallmark Shop in Fremont and later The Bluebird Gift Shop in Windsor, California until 2006 when they retired. In addition to running her stores, Barbara loved drawing, camping, and sewing.
Barbara's passing was peaceful surrounded by her husband, Richard, and daughter in law Jacqueline Scott, as her son Brian Scott, and daughter Marcia Williams held her hands. In addition to her husband and children, Barbara is survived by grandchildren, Jaime Delgadillo, Veronica Delgadillo, Anna Delgadillo, Hunter Scott, Keshia Williams, and Shane Williams, daughter-in-laws Rosa Scott and Jacqueline Scott and and great-grandson Ralph Delgadillo. She was blessed with 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Per Barbara's wishes, a private ceremony will be held at sea in Santa Cruz on June 1, followed by a celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to one of Barbara's favorite organizations, The Nature Conservancy.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 19, 2019