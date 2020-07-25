Barbara Louisa Rocca Kachadoorian

July 18, 1929 - July 9, 2020

Barbara Louisa Rocca Kachadoorian was a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother, an aunt, a grandmother, a great grandmother, a friend to many, but most of all she was the very essence of what we all strive to be. As her child I knew her to be kind but firm, gentle but strong, loving but fierce in her commitment to all who were privileged enough to know her. She was 91 years young when she passed and life as we know it will never be the same. Momma please know that your family and friends will always love and cherish your beauty, grace, and joy-filled zest for life. We will treasure and hold dear the many memories and shared life experiences you leave behind. Forever in our hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store