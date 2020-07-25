1/1
Barbara Louisa Rocca Kachadoorian
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Louisa Rocca Kachadoorian
July 18, 1929 - July 9, 2020
Barbara Louisa Rocca Kachadoorian was a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother, an aunt, a grandmother, a great grandmother, a friend to many, but most of all she was the very essence of what we all strive to be. As her child I knew her to be kind but firm, gentle but strong, loving but fierce in her commitment to all who were privileged enough to know her. She was 91 years young when she passed and life as we know it will never be the same. Momma please know that your family and friends will always love and cherish your beauty, grace, and joy-filled zest for life. We will treasure and hold dear the many memories and shared life experiences you leave behind. Forever in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved