Barbara Louise Torrence
Barbara Louise Torrence passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family on July 13, 2019 after a brief illness. Barbara was born July 16, 1930 in San Francisco. Her parents, Louis and (Lillian) Dolores Tonelli moved to Santa Rosa when she was very young. Louis and Dolores opened the Pershing Market in downtown Santa Rosa until her father's passing in 1955.
Barbara is survived by her loving partner of 39 years, Ed Antonio. They moved to Windsor in 1987 and have enjoyed their years in Lakewood Hills.
Barbara is also survived by her five children, Matt Torrence and wife Cindy, Mark Torrence and wife Virginia, Marla Gullickson and her husband Marc, Marie Jordan and partner Corby Kessler and Maureen Bird and partner Dave LaFever. Barbara also leaves behind her sister, Elaine Childs and brother-in-law, Dick Childs.
Barbara spent nearly 30 years working with the Ursuline Sisters in Santa Rosa. Barbara and Ed have been active members of Holy Spirit Church in Santa Rosa.
The service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 29 at Holy Spirit Church, 1244 St. Francis Road in Santa Rosa. There will be a lunch reception following the service at the church hall.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 19, 2019