Barbara Read Wilson
Barbara Read Wilson of Sebastopol, CA, passed on to sing with the angels on September 29, 2019 following a ten-month battle with a reoccurrence of breast cancer.
Born in Petaluma to Gladwin and Alethea Read on February 7, 1932, Barbara spent the majority of her life in Sebastopol with her family close at hand.
A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley Barbara was a schoolteacher with a passion for music, history, travel, writing, and genealogy. She earned her Master's Degree from the University of Scotland, Edinburgh at age 71.
Barbara was a member of the Community Church of Sebastopol, serving as the Choir Director for 35-years, playing in the handbell choir, and participating in Women's Fellowship. She was also a Past President of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) including service at the State level.
Barbara is survived by her four children, Jeff Wilson, Kathy Enos, Letha Piccinotti (Rich), and Edwin Wilson (Diana), grandchildren Alex Wilson (Ari), Danelle Waters (Torin), Wendy Avila (David), Jessica Enos, Shawna Enos, Amy Cunningham, and Chris Enos, two great grandchildren with an additional one due in April 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27th at the Community Church of Sebastopol, 1000 Gravenstein Highway North in Sebastopol. A reception will be held at the Church after the service. Donations may be made to the Community Church Memorial Fund Music Program.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019