Barbara Salmina Gay

Barbara Salmina Gay Notice
Barbara Salmina Gay
1932 - 2019
Barbara Virginia Salmina Gay's journey of life ended on November 23, 2019. Barbara was born and raised in St. Helena by Elmer and Adelaide Salmina along with her sister, Lorene Salmina Arbios. Her family owned Larkmead Vineyards, one of the first wineries established in California by her grandfather, Felix Salmina and his uncle, Battista Salmina. Barbara graduated from Calistoga High School and Dominican College. She was an avid skier, fly fisher and gourmet cook. Barbara leaves behind her adoring husband, John, who she was married to for 54 years, her children Kimberly Gay Vogel, Brooks Gay and Wendy Gay Holt, daughter-in-law Jen Gay, and sons-in-law Eric Vogel and Mark Holt. She had eight grandchildren: Paige, Haley and Troy Vogel, Kelcie, Lexie, Tanner and Tylie Holt, and Madeline Gay who will never forget the lessons she taught, the strength she held or the love she gave. Barbara also leaves behind her sister, St. Helena resident Lorene Arbios, brother-in-law Jim Arbios, sister-in-law LeOna Riedel, brother-in-law Len Riedel, three nieces and four nephews. Barbara leaves a legacy of kindness, fortitude and graciousness.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019
