Barbara Z. Josephson
June 25, 1949 - September 7, 2020
Barbara Z. Josephson entered into eternal rest at the young age of 71 on September 7, 2020.
For eight years she courageously fought the fight of Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA). This disease robbed her of her ability to talk and write but she always communicated with a big smile on her face.
She was a graduate of Montgomery High School and Santa Rosa Junior College.
Barbara worked as a project manager for many years at Hewlett Packard in Idaho and Santa Rosa, and was a caretaker at Becoming Independent.
She so enjoyed birthday celebrations, holiday gatherings and any family time. Barbara was outgoing with an adventurous spirit and, before her illness, stayed very active. She liked hiking, being at the coast, camping, and loved trying new recipes. Some of her passions were owls, whales and nature in general. She enjoyed traveling for business or leisure, which took her places like Sweden, Malaysia and Holland.
Barbara leaves behind her daughter, Dawn Barrett, 5 sisters, Vicky Bruce, Jackie Eyrikson, Lesley Bordessa, Gloria Anderson, Pat Josephson-Smith and 1 brother, Joe Josephson and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Our family would like to thank Cloverdale HealthCare and Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.
Due to the covid pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Our tears are shed because we will miss you so but dearest Barbara, you may be gone from here on earth but you will always be in our hearts. You are now in the grace of God and with so many family members who made the journey before you.
May you forever rest in peace with the Lord. God broke our hearts to show he always takes the best.
Donations, if you desire, can be made to the Dementia Society of America
, Coast Walk, or an organization of your choice.