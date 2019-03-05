|
|
Barbara Jean Hubler Zimmer
Barbara Jean Hubler Zimmer was born April 28, 1936 in Porterville, California to parents Grace and Gaylord Hubler. She is a fourth generation Californian. Her family roots are from Santa Rosa and Cupertino. Her grandfather, Clarence Rich, migrated here driving cattle from Missouri with his parents and siblings along with the Steele family. The Faught and Rich families settled around the Faught Road and Chalk Hill Road area. Clarence grew up in the Santa Rosa area as a young and wild cowboy and then moved to Cupertino where he and his wife owned and operated a large fruit ranch. They had three children, Grace, Bob, and Lola. Grace was Barbara's mother. Grace and her father Gaylord Hubler raised their family in Porterville where Gaylord had a law practice and Grace was a homemaker. Barbara, the oldest child, grew up in Porterville along with her younger brother, Rich Hubler, and sister Jane. She graduated from Porterville High School and the University of the Pacific with a bachelor's degree and a teaching credential in home economics. She taught home economics at Porterville High School for a couple of years and decided to move out of the valley to greener pastures. She eventually became a home economics teacher in the Sausalito School District. Barbara has always been a very caring and helping person. She found a place at Martin Luther King School in Sausalito where she taught girls who lived in the dangerous and poverty stricken area of Marin City how to take care of themselves and their young families. She was a much loved teacher and taught there for about ten years. She met her husband, Richard Zimmer, on a ski trip to Heavenly Valley. They became close friends and one year later Richard and Barbara married in the Sausalito Presbyterian Church on June 6, 1969. Following their family plan, they traveled in Europe for three months during the summer break and the next year traveled around the far west United States. Then they started building their house where they have lived for almost 50 years. Together they raised two daughters, Heidi Suzanne Zimmer and Lorilee Dora Zimmer, who later became Lorilee Zimmer DeSantis. Both daughters chose careers where helping and caring for other people share their mother's strong sense of helping and caring. Richard was a schoolteacher at Lawrence Cook Junior High School for 12 years and eventually became a building contractor in the Santa Rosa and Sebastopol areas. Barbara worked in the family business as well at teaching at El Molino High School for many years. She has always been active in numerous groups that help others, especially young people. She was an active member of the United Church of Christ in Sebastopol. Richard and Barbara and their children have always been lovers of the great outdoors. They had camping trips at all times of the year in Northern California, especially Yosemite where they stayed winter and summer for about 50 times. Barbara has numerous cousins; Sharon, Roberta, Jeanette, and Stuart (all different last names) living in the Newcastle area and a cousin Diane Shears in Cupertino. Barbara was the oldest of the group and they were always very close friends. Barbara leaves behind husband Richard of almost 50 years, daughter Lorilee Zimmer DeSantis, grandson Jay Richard Zimmer, and two granddaughters Alexandra Zimmer DeSantis and Julia Zimmer DeSantis of Santa Rosa. She is predeceased by daughter Heidi Susanne Zimmer. Barbara also leaves many friends of the same type of people she was - loving, caring and sharing people. Barbara also leaves her much loved brother Rich Hubler and sister-in-law, Jackie Hubler, of Los Altos, and a sister Jane of Santa Barbara. Barbara will be greatly missed. To quote her sister-in-law, Jackie, "Everyone loves Barbara."
Barbara died of cancer. Please leave a generous donation to the in her name. Her memorial service will be held at the Community Church of Sebastopol on Sunday, March 10th at 2 pm.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2019