Dr. Barry Gordon
September 12, 1947 - February 17, 2020
Dr. Barry Lynn Gordon, age 72, passed away from a long-time illness on Tuesday, February 17, 2020 at Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa, CA. He was born in Petaluma, on September 12, 1947. A lifelong, Sonoma County resident, Dr. Gordon attended Petaluma public schools and graduated from Petaluma High School. Dr Gordon attended U. C. Riverside from where he earned his Ph.D. in Physiological Psychology.
Dr. Gordon started his career in the new field of biofeedback. He opened a clinic dedicated to teaching patients how to obtain pain relief utilizing this cutting-edge research. Further on in his career,
Dr. Gordon practiced Clinical Psychology, and as a published author in psychology journals, Dr. Gordon also edited for the periodical, "Psychology Today".
A lifelong member of Petaluma's Congregation B'nai Israel, Dr. Gordon was involved, for many years, in the Temple's Board of Directors.
Dr Gordon was preceded in death by his mother, Adele Gordon Fogelhut and his father, Bernard Gordon. He is survived by his cousins Carol Hill of Healdsburg, Sue Norris of Salinas, Helen Baker of Salinas and Ray Baker of Spain, Dr. Gordon also leaves behind beloved friends and his longtime caregivers, Sai Valentine and Moses Veremalumu.
Graveside services will be held at B'nai Israel Cemetery 430 Magnolia Ave Petaluma, CA, on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Congregation B'nai Israel, 740 Western Ave., Petaluma, CA., or to one's favorite charity.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020