Barry Kempker

September 5, 1950 - August 13, 2020

Barry left us on August 13th, 2020, a few weeks shy of his 70th birthday, to join some of his favorite musicians in the rock and roll heaven band. His love of music led him to innumerable rock concerts to hear many impressive guitarists. Over the last few years, Barry spent his time upgrading his guitar collection and collecting old favorite albums on vinyl.

Preceded in death by his parents, Sophie and Neil Kempker, Barry is survived by the other love of his life, Pat (Fritzen) Kempker, as well as his brother Drew Kempker (Jackie Sannipoli), his stepchildren, James and Andrew Mathison, numerous cousins, his dog Ellie and the entire Fritzen family.

Growing up in Ledgewood New Jersey, Barry moved to California after he graduated from Newark College of Engineering (NJIT). He moved to California in 1976. Barry worked as an Inside Technical Sales Engineer for a number of industrial manufacturing companies over the years.

Barry's family would like to thank the team at Sutter Hospital ICU who took good care of him in his final days. No services are planned. A celebration of life will be held at a future date, Covid permitting.



