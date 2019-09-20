|
Barry Paul Rasmussen
Barry Paul Rasmussen passed away on August 23, 2019, at age 64, from cancer. Barry lived his entire life in Sonoma County. He grew up in Santa Rosa and settled in Windsor in 1984 where he resided until his death. He worked his whole 40+ year career as a bread baker for a single company.
Barry is survived by his parents, Daniel Rasmussen and Marian Rasmussen of Napa, his brother David Rasmussen and his wife Carol Rasmussen of Napa; his brother Brian Rasmussen and his wife Katherine Smith of Carmel Valley; nieces Emily Villalobos, Erica Brown, Christina Delgadillo; and nephews Michael Rasmussen, Jason Rasmussen.
Barry was buried at Shiloh District Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to Collabria Hospice, https://collabriacare.org/ 414 South Jefferson Street Napa, California 94559.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 20, 2019