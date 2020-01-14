Home

Barry Mack Stelling, age 68, died peacefully in his home on November 12, 2019 after a long battle with COPD.
Barry is survived by wife Yong Kim; daughter Krista Kim and son-in-law Gregory Lytle; granddaughters Theia Lytle, Cora Lytle and Elise Lytle; brother Brett Stelling; brother Brad Stelling and sister-in-law Cheryl Stelling; niece Annelise Stelling; nephews Cody Stelling and Steven Stelling; best friend Michael Jackson; and beloved dog Sassy.
Barry was born in Glendale, California and attended Cal State Los Angeles. He started his career with Mare Island working a shipfitter and marine electrician until transitioning his career to the United States Postal Service in 1994 where he worked as a Maintenance Electrician until retiring in 2016. He also spent many years working as a teachers' aide at the Sonoma Developmental Center and at Napa State Hospital. Barry also earned a black belt in aikido.
Barry will be remembered for his giving and compassionate heart and for all of the lives that he touched. He will be deeply missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Barry at the Lodge at Sonoma Renaissance on January 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Please contact Krista Kim at [email protected] if you would like to attend.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 14, 2020
