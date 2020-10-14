Barton W. Garihan

April 30, 1933 - October 5, 2020

Barton (Bart) passed away at home due to complications with Parkinson's disease surrounded by family and friends who loved him.

Beloved husband of 50 years to Judy, father to Aaron Garihan (Andrea), Bart Jr., (Jan), Valeria Messier (Dennis) and sister Bonnie Davis. Step-father to Mickie Deering (Robert), Tony Teixeira, Stacy Fabian (Tate), Misty Dardis (Rick), Jodi Richardson (Deceased). He was truly loved by his grandchildren Miranda, Dominic, Anthony, Morgan, Donovan, Schon, Justin, Ryan, Brandon, Austin, Aaron, Jordan, Mario, Michael, Nicholas, Chase, Michaela, Alyssa, Zach, Alexis, Ally, Dustin, Brianna, Taylor, and numerous great-grandchildren. Bart retired from Western Electric and turned to his passion for working in his garden and started his own landscaping business doing what he loved most. In his early days he played for the Petaluma Leghorns and provided joy to kids at the annual Christmas tree lighting, playing Frosty the Snowman, riding on the back of his convertible passing out candy canes to all. We love you and miss you. You will forever be in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



