Beatrice Pauline (Betty) Swensen
Beatrice Pauline (Betty) Swensen passed peacefully, surrounded by her family on January 11th, 2020, while her favorite team, the 49ers,were playing. Born on July 13 in 1928, she grew up in a musical family on the verdant plains of North Dakota. Betty came of age during World War II and as was part of the Greatest Generation lived in the collective fear of the time, as her beloved older brother, Bill Spornitz, fought overseas.
Due to her hard work every summer on the family farm, she was able to save enough to make it possible for her to attend the University of North Dakota, where she thrived. Her willingness to work hard and her love for music and dance resulted in some unexpected outcomes for a girl from a small farming community. She graduated from the jitterbug to studying Martha Graham and developed into a gifted vocalist, who was featured in Life Magazine as "Kitten on the Keys."
She met Alan Swensen, the love of her life, at the University of North Dakota. During the first part of their marriage, they lived in Chicago. While her husband attended medical school, she worked as an educator. They lived in San Diego and Palm Springs before settling in in Santa Rosa. Betty treasured her life in Santa Rosa as a wife and mother and grandmother. She loved to entertain with her husband, and she was a gracious and world-class hostess and cook. Many famous luminaries of the opera world graced her table, yet her daughters loved it when all the guests left, and they washed dishes into the wee hours, laughing and sharing their innermost thoughts with her.
While her children were growing up, Betty was a vocal coach, accompanist, and gave her unwavering support to her children, some of whom have gone on to have careers in music education, music performance, and all have a deep love of the arts.
Music was a lifetime passion. She sang with Sonoma County Chorus, and the First Presbyterian Chancellor Choir, and performed for charity, she said that she realized she was pregnant with her youngest, Liz, while dancing the
Can Can for a fundraiser, because she felt a little out of breath after the performance. In her later years, she led a preschool children's choir at First Presbyterian Church and volunteered in local elementary schools teaching music. Her lifelong commitment to the greater good born during World War II and the values instilled in her on the farm continued throughout her life. Betty was active in Women's Medical Auxiliary, eventually becoming statewide president, as well as being an officer in many other organizations.
The cornerstone of her life was her marriage to Alan Swensen, she was the only one he allowed to call him Al. He truly was the love of her life. They engaged in life to the fullest and were always up for an adventure. Building the family cabin from the ground up while raising infants and toddlers, dancing to "Station J," teaching their children and their friends to waterski, opening their hearts and homes to the community. Together they created some extraordinary memories for their children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends. Betty is survived by John Swensen and his wife, Cindy, Robert Swensen and his wife, Kathryn; Paul Swensen and his wife, Ianthe; Allison Mitchell and her husband, Greg; Elizabeth Swensen; and her sister-in-law June Spornitz. She will be remembered lovingly by her seven grandchildren, Elizabeth, Katherine, Alexander, Matthew, Daniel, Joshua, Ben, and her first great-grandchild Aria Mitchell.
The loss of Betty is incalculable and yet we, and others, were fortunate to receive her love and to love her deeply in return. A service will be held on February 19th at 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 1550 Pacific Ave, Santa Rosa, California.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020