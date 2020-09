Or Copy this URL to Share

Becky Blair

Born March 13, 1956. Died August 1, 2020 at age 64 of Covid related complications. She is survived by her sisters, Sharon Farr, Hanford, CA, Michelle Blair-Weeks, Santa Rosa, brothers Terry Blair, Ukiah, and Ron Deghi, Sebastopol, and numerous nieces and nephews. Becky was employed for many years by Agilent Technologies.

A celebration honoring her life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store