Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ben Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben L. Steele

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ben L. Steele In Memoriam
In Loving Memory
Ben L. Steele, Jr.
December 31, 1921—November 6, 1975
Dad, it's been 44 years since you left us for your journey through the heavens. A lot has changed here on earth. Fires have ravaged us. Other loved ones have joined you. One thing that will never change is our love for you that transcends space and time. Your gentle strength, courage, humor, love and legacy live on every day in each of us.
You will never be forgotten.


Love Always,
Jonathan (Shorty) and Family
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ben's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -