|
|
In Loving Memory
Ben L. Steele, Jr.
December 31, 1921—November 6, 1975
Dad, it's been 44 years since you left us for your journey through the heavens. A lot has changed here on earth. Fires have ravaged us. Other loved ones have joined you. One thing that will never change is our love for you that transcends space and time. Your gentle strength, courage, humor, love and legacy live on every day in each of us.
You will never be forgotten.
Love Always,
Jonathan (Shorty) and Family
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 6, 2019