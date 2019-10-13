Home

Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
Santa Rosa, CA
Calvary Catholic Cemetery - 2019
Benjamin A. Peracca
Benjamin A. Peracca, long time ranch hand, passed away in West Sacramento on October 7, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Dolores E. (Perry) Peracca. Loving father to David A. Peracca and his wife Karen, of Coulterville, CA; Dennis J. Peracca and his wife Mona of Visalia, CA; and Judith L. Vollmer and her husband Mark of West Sacramento, CA, and to the late Steven A. Peracca and his wife Carmella of Arroyo Grande, CA. Dear brother to Sam Peracca of Orland, CA; Columbia Tamagno of Petaluma, CA, Mary Pronzini of Petaluma, CA, Enes Joerger of Petaluma, CA; to the late Paul Peracca, Vic Peracca, John Peracca, Gino Peracca, Joe Peracca, Norma Harmon, Kate Piazza, and Catherine, Stephen and Victor. Adored Grandfather of three grandsons and six granddaughters. He is also survived by other loving family members and friends. Born in Santa Rosa, CA, Bennett Valley area. Age 96 years.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave. Santa Rosa. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019
