Benjamin Pedranzini


1933 - 2020
Benjamin Pedranzini Notice
Benjamin Pedranzini
May 17, 1933 - March 6, 2020
Benjamin "Ben" Pedranzini passed away peacefully at Sonoma Valley Hospital on March 6, 2020 with his devoted wife Rosemarie by his side. A lifelong Sonoma resident, he was a graduate of Sonoma High School in 1952.
A member of the Native Sons of the Golden West Parlor # 111 , Sons of Italy, and the Moose Lodge.
Ben is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Rosemarie, his loving daughter Roxanne and wonderful son-in-law Rob, and his brother-in-law James Karabochos.
At Ben's request, no services will be held and inurnment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Native Sons of the Golden West Parlor #111, P.O. Box 111, Sonoma, CA 95476 or to a . Arrangements under the direction of Duggan's Mission Chapel, 525 West Napa Street, Sonoma, CA 95476
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 20, 2020
