Berenice B. Johnson
Berenice B. Johnson was born Berenice Osgodby Boden on April 9, 1927 in Oakland, CA. Her family moved to Healdsburg, CA, by way of Chicago. It was in Healdsburg that she graduated high school, and met and married William Allen Rued in 1946. After Bill's untimely death in 1948, she met and married Joseph Lee Johnson in1954. They settled in Santa Rosa, and were together until Joe passed in 1999. Berenice was a homemaker, accomplished artist, and photographer. Above all, she was a Christian. Berenice was a member of the Santa Rosa Bible Church for 50 years, and also attended New Hope Baptist Church for many years. She studied the Bible every day, taught and attended Bible study classes, sang in the choir, and enjoyed the fellowship of other church members. Berenice is survived by her children, Marie Johnson, Henry Rued, Bill Rued, and Connie Woods; and by grandchildren, Ben, Emily, Jason, LeAnn, and Anna. Berenice went peacefully to her Lord, from her Santa Rosa home of 65 years, on October 1, 2019. She was 92.
There will be a memorial service on October 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Santa Rosa Bible Church, 4575 Badger Rd., Santa Rosa, CA 95409. Memorial donations may be made to World Vision (worldvision.org) or Santa Rosa Bible Church (srbible.org).
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019