Bernabe "Ben" Oseguera
1953 - 2020
Bernabe (Ben) Oseguera
Ben Oseguera was born November 15, 1953 in Mexico City. He was called to Heaven on August 16, 2020. Ben was the oldest of four children. He is survived by his wife Sandi, son Ben, his parents Bernabe and Maclovia, his sisters Sandra(Tom) and Aida(Bob), his brother Oscar(Melodie), numerous nephews and nieces, and his pets Zena and Deedee. He grew up in Healdsburg, CA and graduated from Healdsburg High School in 1972. In 1977, he began his life long career as a Correctional Peace Officer. There he found his second family with his San Quentin brothers and sisters, which spanned over three decades. Ben loved cheering for his Kansas City Chiefs and vacationing in his parents' home town of Santa Ines, Mexico. Most of all, his family was his whole world, and he continues to watch over us now.
A visitation will be held at Daniels Chapel of the Roses in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, August 26th from 4-6pm and the Rosary from 6-7pm. Please observe current use of masks and social distancing. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.



Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
AUG
26
Rosary
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
