Bernard Sugarman, beloved Santa Rosa Junior College English Teacher, passed away peacefully surrounded by those he loved on April 29, 2020 at the age of 95, at his home in Palm Desert, CA.

A long-time resident of Santa Rosa, California, Bernard, known as 'Bernie' to his many friends was born in 1924 in Brooklyn, NY to Dora Vasilesky and Abraham Sugarman. He had an older brother, Lawrence, and a younger sister, Miriam. His childhood was typical of an Orthodox Jewish upbringing, where Italian and Jewish children played stick and stoop ball in the street. He grew up surrounded by close extended family.

As a teen, in a neighborhood where one usually earned their reputation as either an athlete or scholar, Bernie was considered unique in being respected as both. He received a basketball scholarship to Long Island University and as a member of his college basketball team there, played in the Division Finals at Madison Square Garden. He cut his college career short to join the army in 1943. After signing up, he qualified for the U.S. Army Air Corp, becoming a Navigator and Bombardier. Stationed in England during the war, he flew more than 30 missions over Germany. Bernie was discharged in January, 1946, returning to New York to assume his studies in Textile Chemistry in order to join his family's textile business, Allied Textiles.

Soon after graduating from Philadelphia Textile Institute Bernie married Dolores Lamoureux and they settled in Patterson, New Jersey to raise their two sons, Michael and Matthew Sugarman.

The West Coast was calling to Bernie and in 1954 he moved his family to beautiful San Carlos, California. He continued to work in the textile industry while taking up his life-long passion of acting, taking on various roles in many community theater productions.

He moved to Santa Rosa in 1957 to join the Pepsi Cola bottling and distribution company of Northern California owned by Leo Lamoureux, his father-in-law. Soon after, his family grew to include twins Pauline and Kenneth Sugarman.

His life was filled with community theater acting, tennis with friends, dinner parties and enjoying the California life.

After contracting and recovering from tuberculosis in the mid-'60s, Bernie had an epiphany and decided to change his profession. He received a Masters Degree in English Literature at Sonoma State College and was hired to join the English Department faculty at Santa Rosa Junior College in the late '60s. In this position Bernie was a much sought-after, both loved and respected, teacher. It was not uncommon for students to line up with the hope of getting one of the spots in his classes. His love of theater and his students was also shown by his organizing annual trips to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Bernie taught for over 25 years before retiring in 1995.

During his time at Santa Rosa Junior College, Bernie and other teachers came together to form a local union which helped all teachers to receive better wages and benefits. He served as President of the union for one year.

Bernie met the love of his life, Lee Sharp, in 1975 while taking a music class at Santa Rosa Junior College. Lee and Bernie shared a love of travel, taking many adventurous trips to Europe, as well as a shared delight in great food and wine, communing with friends, theater and music.

Bernie and Lee were together for 45 years, marrying in 1982 in a festive celebration of their life and love. At that time, Bernie became the loving step-father to three children, Nikki Silva, Theresa Thomas and Jon Silva.

Bernie embraced life. He was always exploring, whether sailing in San Francisco Bay, rock climbing, enjoying classical concerts or hiking in France. He was interested in everyone he met and made each feel special. More than one friend has said, "He made me feel like the most important person in the world."

His son Kenneth summarized, on the evening of Bernie's passing, "... Dad had such a good, long life and was loved by so many that his life seemed so complete. I think any one of us would be lucky to have lived such a life."

Bernard Sugarman is survived by his wife, Lee Sharp, sons Michael, Matthew and Kenneth and daughter Pauline Sugarman, step-children Nikki and Jon Silva and Theresa Thomas, grandchildren Corina, Owen, Laurent, and Paulien Sugarman, step-grandchildren William, Casey and Joshua Thomas, Thomas and Robert Silva and six great grandchildren.



