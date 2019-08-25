|
Bernice Thomas
Bernice passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 6th, 2019, at the age of 96. Bernice was a classy lady with a quick wit. She was an animal lover and supporter of rescue operations including a wolf sanctuary in Montana and the Humane Society. Bernice loved the redwoods and the ocean.
She was born and raised in Chicago. At the age of twenty, she joined the Navy during World War II. She was the secretary to Admiral King, the highest-ranking Admiral in the US Navy
After the war, Bernice moved to Pasadena California and worked as a secretary for Aerojet, a rocket and missile manufacturer. She could type 80 words a minute!
In 1958, at a dance hall in Pasadena, she met her husband of almost 50 years, Jack Thomas. They would eventually settle in Los Alamitos.
After the death of her husband, Bernice moved to Windsor, CA to be closer to her daughter Jane Thomas and her grandchildren, Nicole and Mike Lamb.
She was quite a character and will be missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held on August 31st at the Adobe Christian Church in Petaluma at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the humane society.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019