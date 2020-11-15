1/1
Bernie Lahargoue
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernie Lahargoue
Bernie "Burning Man" Lahargoue. Bernie passed at home October 18, 2020 at age 60 from ongoing health problems. Bernie was a fighter and a special person. He had his opinions and made sure that you knew it; he would always say "Let me tell something" and was not afraid to call "BS." He enjoyed going to "the babysitters" and always had to leave "before the Vampires come out." He was a Clamper and loved the 49ers, Giants and NHRA; he rooted on his teams with enthusiasm. He had family ties to France and both his parents were born there and he spoke French fluently. He grew up in San Bruno, lived in most of his life in Santa Rosa working as a roofer and general handyman; he could build anything you wanted. He also lived for a few years in Puerto Vallarta where he had a fishing boat business. He was loyal to his friends and he considered his friends his family. He was a father and his son Cory helped him a lot this last year. He took care of his mother for many years before she passed away. He enjoyed helping friends with projects around their homes. He touched people's lives in many different ways.
Bernie's wishes were to have his ashes scattered off a fishing boat in Puerta Vallarta; this will be done early Spring. As a friend, you will always have a "Bernie" story. Please come by The Final Edition Bar & Grill (412 Larkfield Center, SR) on Saturday, November 21 between 2 and 4 pm to share your "Bernie" story with others.
If you would like to donate to Special Olympics in honor of Bernie, please go to SONC.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved