Bernie Lahargoue
Bernie "Burning Man" Lahargoue. Bernie passed at home October 18, 2020 at age 60 from ongoing health problems. Bernie was a fighter and a special person. He had his opinions and made sure that you knew it; he would always say "Let me tell something" and was not afraid to call "BS." He enjoyed going to "the babysitters" and always had to leave "before the Vampires come out." He was a Clamper and loved the 49ers, Giants and NHRA; he rooted on his teams with enthusiasm. He had family ties to France and both his parents were born there and he spoke French fluently. He grew up in San Bruno, lived in most of his life in Santa Rosa working as a roofer and general handyman; he could build anything you wanted. He also lived for a few years in Puerto Vallarta where he had a fishing boat business. He was loyal to his friends and he considered his friends his family. He was a father and his son Cory helped him a lot this last year. He took care of his mother for many years before she passed away. He enjoyed helping friends with projects around their homes. He touched people's lives in many different ways.
Bernie's wishes were to have his ashes scattered off a fishing boat in Puerta Vallarta; this will be done early Spring. As a friend, you will always have a "Bernie" story. Please come by The Final Edition Bar & Grill (412 Larkfield Center, SR) on Saturday, November 21 between 2 and 4 pm to share your "Bernie" story with others.
If you would like to donate to Special Olympics
in honor of Bernie, please go to SONC.org
.