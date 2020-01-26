|
|
Bertha "Bea" Barella
Bea (Bertha) Barella passed away with family at her side in Santa Rosa, CA on December 19, 2019, joining the love of her life, Pico, in Heaven.
Born in Omaha, NE, Bea grew up and attended school in Santa Rosa. One of Bea's joys was working at Mare Island Naval Shipyard with her sister Mary and dad, Wesley Brown. Bea also worked and retired from Pacific Gas and Electric in Willits and Healdsburg, and also worked at Hewlett Packard Fountain Grove.
Bea married Pico (Americo) Barella in Willits, CA, November 1959. In 1962, they moved to Healdsburg and resided here for over 35 years and in 1999 moved to Reno, NV. There after 53 years of marriage Pico passed away in 2013.
Bea is survived by her children and step-children: Marcille Alvey (Gary), Ryan Barella (Bari), G.L. "Butch" Johnson (Dorothy) and Judy Kime. She was Noni to Julie, Noelle and Jeniece, Grandma Bea to Cory, Jeana and Lauren and Grandma to DJ and Scott. Bea had five great-grandchildren: Jake, Grace, Colton, Justin and Bryce.
Bea and Pico opened their hearts to Michael Davis who also became a beloved grandson to them. Besides many nephews, nieces and cousins, she also leaves many dear friends.
Bea was a caring, kind and loving lady, always wanting to help someone in need. Those who loved and knew her will forever miss her. The family wishes to thank Wild Rose Home Care, Mary, Erika and all the caregivers, for their wonderful care and compassion.
A private immediate family service will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery later this spring. If you wish, donations in Bea's memory may be made to a .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020