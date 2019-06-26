Home

Bertha Rivera, from Graton, California, passed away on Thursday, June 20th, 2019. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her children Guillermo, Natalia, and Iris.
Bertha will be remembered with a mass in Spanish on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. in St. Sebastian Catholic Church. Rather than flowers, consider donating to https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=5880053&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 26, 2019
