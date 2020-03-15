|
|
Beth (Clark) Martinez
Beth (Clark) Martinez passed away surrounded by family on February 12, 2020 in Santa Rosa. Beth was born on June 14, 1927, in Blaine, Washington, a small town near the Canadian border, to Spencer C. Clark and Grace Warner. When Beth was nine her family relocated to Seattle, Washington, where she graduated from Lincoln High School. She attended Reed College and the University of Washington, from which she obtained a degree in English literature. In 1948 she married Nick Zanides, and in 1949 gave birth to twins, Linda and Mark, who became the focus of her young life. In 1960, the family moved to Carmel, California. Beth's marriage ended in divorce, so she obtained a master's degree in education from Stanford and taught English at Pacific Grove High School. In 1967, she married Dr. Hugo Martinez, who became a professor at UCSF. In San Francisco she discovered a passion for real estate, and in 1978 bought the Brookside East Apartments in Santa Rosa, which she managed until her death. Beth loved good literature, bicycling, Birman cats and Japanese wood block prints. She was a passionate gardener and loved the out of doors. She ardently supported Howarth Park, the Sonoma Land Trust, Sonoma County Conservation Action and the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition. Beth is survived by her husband Hugo, sister Diane Richards of Seattle, daughter Linda of Mill Valley, son Mark of Dana Point, California, step-daughter Laura Martinez of Portland, Oregon, step-son, Steve Martinez of Willow Creek and four grandchildren; Michael and Juliane Zanides of Dana Point, Margo Wagner of Portland, Oregon, and Clay Gardner of New York City. We will miss her love, indomitable will, and infinite passion for life.
The family requests that any donations be made to the Sonoma Land Trust or Sonoma County Conservation Action.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020