Bettie Jane Smith
Bettie passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Santa Rosa, CA of heart failure, just days after a family celebration of her eighty-eighth birthday. Bettie was born in Wichita, Kansas on March 3, 1931 to Charlcia Gates Naillieux and Ed Naillieux. As an adolescent she moved to California to live with her grandparents. Later, when her mother and step-father relocated to California, she moved to Santa Rosa with them, where she lived for the remainder of her days.
Bettie met the love of her life, Vince Smith, at a big band dance in Guerneville. They married on May 15, 1948 when she was just 17 years old. They were married over 51 years before Vince passed away in 1999.
Bettie and Vince were the proud parents of four children—Vince Jr., Jan, Greg and Jeff. Following the birth of their youngest son, they realized that raising four children on a US Postal Service clerk's salary was pretty tough. So, Bettie began a career as a child care provider so that she could remain a "stay at home" mom for her own children and bring in a salary to help ends meet.
When Greg died in 1976 of a devastatingly brutal heart virus at just 22 years of age, Bettie promised God that if he would please not take any more of her children that she would care for her day care children as if they were her very own. And that she did. Bettie loved those "little kids" and was a beloved and much requested day care mom for nearly thirty years.
Bettie was involved in a variety of activities throughout her life, all of which revolved around family, friends and fun. She was a Cub Scout den mother for each of her sons and a Blue Bird and Campfire leader for Jan. She was a life-long member of the Young Ladies Institute at St. Rose Church, an active member of various school PTAs for over twenty years, and a member of the Redwood Empire Good Sallys Club. She also spent untold hours helping Jan by selling tickets at athletic events and assisting during high school orientations at Piner and Montgomery High Schools.
Bettie and Vince instilled a love of camping in their children when they were young and then later, as they tired of car camping, they purchased a travel trailer and joined the Redwood Good Sam Club. They enjoyed traveling with the Good Sams and also going places where they could be accompanied by family members and their beloved dog, Missy. Although many trailer owners purchased trucks to tow their vehicles, Bettie and Vince bought a ten-person van so that they could bring their family and friends with them—the more the merrier.
When Vince Sr. died in 1999, Bettie was able to continue her involvement in the Good Sams by traveling with another widow. She enjoyed not just the travel and companionship, but was a cut-throat card and dominos player. These "games" (Hand & Foot, Sevens, Pinochle or Mexican Train) were not just fun and games to Bettie. She was very competitive and aimed to win!
A few years after her husband's death, Bettie became friends with Chuck Hutt, whose wife had died after 48 years of marriage. Chuck and Bettie became good friends until eventually Chuck moved in with Bettie. He took excellent care of her and they were devoted to each other. Bettie would often say that many women never find one wonderful man with whom to share their life, but that she had found two wonderful men.
Bettie is survived by her daughter, Jan Smith Billing; her son-in-law, Don Billing; her grandson Nic Smith and his wife, Jessica, and their three children, Cali Jane Smith and Jonny and Haley Piller; and by her beloved fiancé and companion, Chuck Hutt. She was preceded in death by her husband Vince, and their three sons, Vince Jr., Greg, and Jeff.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church, 398 Tenth Street, Santa Rosa, commencing at 10 a.m.. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa. Friends are also invited to attend the Vigil Rite Service Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Daniels Chapel of the Roses. Entombment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, those who prefer may make memorial contributions to Catholic Charities, the , the , Montgomery High School Athletic Department, or a charity of their own choice.
I wait quietly before God, for my hope is in Him. He alone is my rock and my salvation, my fortress where I will not be shaken. My salvation and honor come from God alone. He is my refuge, a rock where no enemy can reach me. (Psalm 62:5-7).
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019