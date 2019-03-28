|
Betty Anne Buggey
Betty Buggey, 95, of Santa Rosa past a way on March 9, 2019 in Marysville, CA. Betty was born in Verdigris, OK on August 9, 1923. She spent her childhood in Pierce City, MO. She worked for Pacific Telephone, retiring after many years of service. She also volunteered at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, William (Bill) Buggey. She is survived by her daughters Carolyn Elkins of Sonora and Judy Hawkins of Yuba City; three grandchildren Delbert Elkins of Hoover AL, Geoffrey Elkins (Edna) of Kingwood TX, Melissa (Jason) Pennington of Yuba City and five great-grandchildren.
At her request, no services will be held.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019