Betty Carol Jones Seacord
Surrounded by family and friends, Betty Carol Jones Seacord passed away on May 24, 2019 at the age of 93. She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy (Mike), Carol (Matt), grandsons Brian (Julie), Chris (Teri) and great-grandchildren Teagan, Beau, Tessa and Theodore.
Born to Lawrence and Olive LeGault Jones, she was one of three daughters who were born and raised in Alameda, CA and the Bonita neighborhood of Guerneville. After Betty's high school graduation, the family moved to the River permanently where she helped her parents manage The Grove Dance Hall while also working at the Rio Nido Lodge.
Betty met Howard, her husband of 60 years, on a blind date. They later reconnected in Honolulu where Howard was working and Betty was visiting. They married in 1948 and enjoyed their new life living on Waikiki Beach with Betty working at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel as the secretary to
Maître d.
Upon returning to Sonoma County in 1951, they started their family and settled into a home built by Howard on Parker Hill Road, residing there until 1989. While the family home survived the '64 fire, it was sadly lost in the Tubbs fire.
After retiring from a career as a medical secretary at Community Hospital, Betty and Howard began the second chapter of their life pursuing their love of recreation and travel. In addition to being proud owners of a Chinese junk for nearly 30 years, they trailered across the country twice, through Europe, down to Mexico and over to Hawaii numerous times to enjoy extended stays in their adopted Aloha state.
Throughout her life, Betty was a dedicated volunteer. She spent countless years helping with Job's Daughters Bethel 16 where Nancy and Carol were members and during her 28 years living in Oakmont Village, she served on numerous committees, worked in the library and was especially proud of her contribution to Visual Aids for the blind. She was also an avid Petanque player, still sharpening her skills well into her nineties.
Additionally, Betty was a long-standing member of the John More and Edmund Rice Associations, the Sonoma County Historical Society and a proud supporter of the Pearl Harbor Survivor's Group.
Most importantly, Betty was a wonderful wife, mother and true friend to many - past and present. She enjoyed late in life relationships with her superb caregivers, Susan, Tom, Jackeline, Toriell, Laura and Heidi who took wonderful care of her. Thanks again, Team Betty!
While no services are currently scheduled, a Celebration of life is being planned to honor her on her 94th birthday in September. A Hui Hou dear Betty…
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 2, 2019