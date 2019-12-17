Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd
Twin Falls, ID 83301
(208) 735-0011
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Maisetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Dorewa Maisetti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Dorewa Maisetti Notice
Betty Dorewa Maisetti
Betty Dorewa Maisetti, born February 1, 1928 in Petaluma, California, passed away peacefully December 8, 2019 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Wife of the late Harry Maisetti and daughter of the late Mike and Estelin Perucchi.
Betty is survived by her children Robert Maisetti and Harriette Hale of Twin Falls, Idaho, as well as the late Joey Maisetti. She is also survived by sister Alyce (Joe) Perucchi, and borther Henry (Clair) Perucchi.
A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.. at Cypress Hill Memorial Park in Petaluma, California.
Special thanks to Harmony Place for all their care.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -