Betty Dorewa Maisetti
Betty Dorewa Maisetti, born February 1, 1928 in Petaluma, California, passed away peacefully December 8, 2019 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Wife of the late Harry Maisetti and daughter of the late Mike and Estelin Perucchi.
Betty is survived by her children Robert Maisetti and Harriette Hale of Twin Falls, Idaho, as well as the late Joey Maisetti. She is also survived by sister Alyce (Joe) Perucchi, and borther Henry (Clair) Perucchi.
A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.. at Cypress Hill Memorial Park in Petaluma, California.
Special thanks to Harmony Place for all their care.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 17, 2019