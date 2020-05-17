Betty Guggolz
September 20, 1923 - April 17, 2020
Betty Louise Guggolz, 96, of Cleveland, TN, entered into eternal rest April 17, 2020. Born September 20, 1923, in Deary, Idaho to Beatrice Peterson Sennett and Ezra Sennett.
She enjoyed her large family and loved to teach them about the importance of nature, and of the wisdom of pursuing a good education. She was an inspiration to her family and friends. She enjoyed being active in her community and loved the beauty of Sonoma County.
Betty was a self-taught, gifted botanist and conservationist. In 1972, she founded the Milo Baker chapter of the California Native Plant Society and was instrumental in discovering and saving many Sonoma County plant species. She and late husband, Jack, earned many honors and awards for their extensive work for the environment. They discovered a new plant species in Mendocino County, now called "Harmonia Guggolziorum". Betty was also active in several forestry, wildlife conservation efforts and in human and animal rights organizations.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; son, James Dillion; sister, Marguerite; brothers, Bob Sennett and Bill Holmes; and grandsons, Ivan Flanscha and James Page.
Survivors include her children, Judith Luckow, Dennis Lovell, and Victoria Moore; ten grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren, and numerous great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Please make Memorial contributions to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at: stjude.org; or the Macular Degeneration Society at: macular.org or the California Native Plant Society (Milo Baker Chapter) at: milobaker.cnps.org
A private graveside service was held April 22, 2020 in Chattanooga, TN.
Published in Press Democrat on May 17, 2020.