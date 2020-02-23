|
|
Betty Jane Shanahan
1944 - 2020
Betty Jane Shanahan, who died Monday, February 10, 2020, will never be defined by the dementia that took her life. Her spirit manifested itself in so many ways in the years before she became ill, from her tireless dedication to charities that helped all living things to her passion for gardening and travel. Much of the last decade-plus of her life, in fact, included traveling the globe with her husband, Ted Jones. The two of them dotted the map from Italy to Turkey, France to South Africa, India to England and beyond, enjoying the people, culture, cuisine and beauty of the planet beyond their Northern California home.
Betty's rich, full and selfless years will forever eclipse the cruelty of her condition in her final years. Her deep and proud Italian heritage would have it no other way.
Betty was born and raised in the Excelsior District of San Francisco, and she graduated from nearby Balboa High School. Betty stayed close to home initially, working at Coopers & Lybrand in San Francisco and then later becoming a manager at Pacific Telephone and Telegraph until her retirement in 1993.
In 1997, she and Ted moved to Sonoma County to be near his aging father. Never one to sit still, Betty soon went to work for the Sonoma County Crushers baseball team, taking tickets and greeting fans at the ballpark in Rohnert Park.
Betty's interests were diverse, from enjoying the rigors of camping and fishing with her stepson Teddy Jones and cousin Joey Singer, to her participation with Ted in archaeological projects. Gardening, home improvement, crafts — she had the confidence and energy for it all.
The foundation of Betty's legacy is her charity for others, and she gave her creativity and time to many important county charities that helped people and animals: Pick of the Litter and Heavenly Treasures in Santa Rosa, and The Legacy in Sebastopol, which supports the city's senior center. Betty also relished the opportunity to cater fundraisers for Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County. Her skills in crafts and knack for pricing donations made her an indispensable volunteer at the resale stores she loved.
In retirement, Betty and Ted's trips created indelible postcard moments: shopping for antiques on Portobello Road in Knotting Hill, England; clapping joyfully to children dancing in South Africa; hunting for buttons in Briare, France; enjoying
pizza as pizza was intended to be in Naples, Italy; and eating simit from street vendors in Istanbul, Turkey. In a particularly memorable trip to her family's ancestral home, Betty trotted out her Italian for conversations with her cousins in Cerasomma near Lucca, Italy.
Betty's roots go deep in Sonoma County. Her maternal grandparents, Federico Casini and Clelia Bernicchi, were immigrants from Cerasomma before arriving in California. Federico worked in the mill in Duncans Mills on the Russian River until it closed in 1923. Clelia taught Betty Italian as a child establishing her Italian identity and affinity for Italy. Betty's mother, Mary, her Uncle Joe, and Aunt Rose were all born in Duncans and attended the one-room schoolhouse there. Her great-uncle Pasquale Casini founded the Casini Market in Bodega which survives today as The Casino, owned by Betty's cousin Evelyn Casini. Betty's father, Earl Wietor, was of German heritage from Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin. He taught Betty to love gardening, a lifelong passion.
Betty is survived by her husband Ted and stepson Teddy, as well as cousins throughout the greater Bay Area including Jean, Donna, Danielle, Pamela, and Joey Singer; Jerry Casini, Trudy, William, Robert, and Daniel Strambi; Nancy Kane, and Lisa Mackie, and her Shanahan stepdaughters Leah and Mary — and many children among these families. She is also survived by thousands of people who may have never met her, but were surely touched by Betty's loving legacy.
Friends can join Ted and Teddy in remembering Betty on Saturday, February 29 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Daniels Chapel of the Roses at 1225 Sonoma Avenue in Santa Rosa. The gathering will begin with a Rosary followed by the opportunity to visit and share memories. Donations in Betty's memory can be made to Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County, The Living Room, The Sebastopol Senior Center and The Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020