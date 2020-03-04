|
|
Betty Jean (Turner) Becker
Passed away February 20, 2020 at the age of 89. Betty was born December 24, 1930 in Calistoga, CA. She went to school in Calistoga, graduated high school in Calistoga, and then proceeded to Santa Rosa Junior College where she received a degree in business. She worked for Sonoma Mortgage Company, which was owned by Henry Trione. She soon married Arthur Fouts, and moved to the Bay Area, close to Art's employer, United Airlines, where she had two children, Patricia and Ronald. In 1966, she and Art divorced and Betty and the kids moved in with her parents Frank and Lena Turner in Calistoga. In 1969, Betty married Myron John Becker, and moved to Santa Rosa. (Myron passed away on June 5, 1994, two days before their 25 year wedding anniversary.) She then returned to Sonoma Mortgage Company processing construction loans, which later became Wells Fargo Mortgage Company. After 32 years with the mortgage company, Betty retired. She was not one to sit around and do nothing, so she volunteered at Treasure House. She also liked to work at the Sonoma County Fair during fair season, selling admission tickets. Betty also did lots of charity work, and was a member of the Santa Rosa Lioness Club for 30+ years. She loved to travel, especially to Hawaii or on cruises. She loved to play poker, pinochle and bunko. And finally, Betty loved to shop! Rosenberg's was her favorite store of all time. When they went out of business Emporium became her favorite. In the end, Macy's was her favorite.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Patricia Lehman, son Ronald Fouts (Marjorie), step-daughter Lynda Torres (Ray), grandson Brian Fouts, granddaughter Julie Fouts, grandson James Lehman (Rebecca) and two great grandchildren Nathan and Eliana, and grandson Brandon Torres. She is also survived by the Hillman family and the Turner family.
Private entombment will be held at Santa Rosa Memorial Park. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a future date with the immediate family.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the , Special Olympics, or a .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020