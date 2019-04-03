|
|
Betty Jean
(Phillips) Box
Betty Jean(Phillips) Box passed away on March 31, 2019 after a long battle with breast cancer. She was born November 22, 1948 in Petaluma. She had a lifelong passion for horses and loved to ride the trails of many local parks and camp with her horse. She loved to spend time in her garden.
Betty is survived by her daughter Natalie and son-in-law Dan, daughter Stephanie and son-in-law Sai, and her beloved grandchildren Karthik and Meera.
She worked most recently for Novato Fire Protection District where she made many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Richard Nevil and Cora Rosella Phillips.
Memorial service followed by a reception will be held on April 6th at 1:30 p.m. at Petaluma Valley Baptist Church, 580 Sonoma Mountain Pkwy, Petaluma.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to in Betty's honor.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019