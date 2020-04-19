|
|
Betty Joan Davis
March 28, 1933 - April 10, 2020
Joan was born on March 28, 1933 to the late Floyd and Hattie Finley in St. Francis Kansas. She was welcomed as the fourth and youngest child to complete the family.
Joan is survived by her son James Davis and her daughter Judy Davis, her nieces, nephew and many relatives and friends. Her husband James W. Davis preceded her in death.
Joan graduated from St. Francis High School in 1951. She loved her classmates and made every effort to attend as many class reunions as possible.
After graduation, Joan worked as a telephone operator on a party-line switchboard in St. Francis. As a young adult she moved to Santa Rosa, California to be with her sister Del, nieces and nephew. She continued to work as a telephone operator for PacBell. She met James in Santa Rosa and the couple united in marriage on October 27, 1962 in Carson City, Nevada. Joan later took leave from PacBell to raise her two children.
Joan was very active in the lives of her children and will live on in their memories. They will always remember her fun-loving attitude and the thrilling rides they took early in life as she chauffeured them to various activities in the family's Ford Torino, affectionately known as the "Batmobile."
After her children had grown, Joan returned to work as a telephone operator for AT&T. She retired in autumn of 1991.
Joan took great pleasure in maintaining strong relationships with her family and friends. She was very close to her son and daughter and became not just their mother but close friend. She was a generous person who supported many charities and never hesitated to help friends and family in need. Perhaps Joan's greatest gift was her ability to laugh at herself and set an example to all that life needn't be taken too seriously. She will be greatly missed.
Due to current social constraints, there will not be a public visitation or service. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to in Joan's name.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020