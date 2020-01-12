Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Petaluma First Presbyterian Church
939 B street
Petaluma, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty M. Cooper


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty M. Cooper Notice
Betty M. Cooper
April 2, 1944 - January 3, 2020
We mourn the passing of Betty M. Cooper born April 2, 1944 and passed on January 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Mark Cooper for 53 years. Loving mother of Kimberly (Jeff) Schefer, Kristina (Russell) Perkins and the late Kenneth Cooper. Adored grandmother of Jeffrey Schefer, Jr., Travis Schefer, Kylie (Matthew) Lenney and Jenna Perkins. Cherished great-grandmother of Hailey Mae Lenney. Dear sister of Barbara Garcia and many nieces and nephews. Betty was born in Ross, CA and graduated from San Rafael High School in 1962. She met the love of her life, Mark, and they married in 1966. Betty was an avid San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers and San Jose Sharks fan and was able to attend many games through the years. Betty and Mark enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family. Her hobbies included knitting, quilting and reading. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Petaluma or the . A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11am at Petaluma First Presbyterian Church, 939 B street, Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -