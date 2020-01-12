|
|
Betty M. Cooper
April 2, 1944 - January 3, 2020
We mourn the passing of Betty M. Cooper born April 2, 1944 and passed on January 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Mark Cooper for 53 years. Loving mother of Kimberly (Jeff) Schefer, Kristina (Russell) Perkins and the late Kenneth Cooper. Adored grandmother of Jeffrey Schefer, Jr., Travis Schefer, Kylie (Matthew) Lenney and Jenna Perkins. Cherished great-grandmother of Hailey Mae Lenney. Dear sister of Barbara Garcia and many nieces and nephews. Betty was born in Ross, CA and graduated from San Rafael High School in 1962. She met the love of her life, Mark, and they married in 1966. Betty was an avid San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers and San Jose Sharks fan and was able to attend many games through the years. Betty and Mark enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family. Her hobbies included knitting, quilting and reading. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Petaluma or the . A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11am at Petaluma First Presbyterian Church, 939 B street, Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17, 2020