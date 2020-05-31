Betty Marie Armstrong SilvaBetty Marie Armstrong Silva, 91, crossed over peacefully on May 23, 2020. She was born December 26, 1928 in Petaluma CA, to the late Victoria and Francis Armstrong. After graduating from Petaluma High, she went to work for The Pacific Telephone Co as a switchboard operator. February 8, 1948, Betty married the love of her life, Melvin Silva and together brought four daughters into the world. Betty and Mel enjoyed jitterbugging their way through life, belonging to the Petaluma Dance Cotillion, the Elks and the Jack Asses RV clubs where they traveled parts of the US and Canada with their close friends. During the '60s and '70s, Betty's love for travel brought her and Mel to Hawaii, Alaska and abroad to Mexico, Portugal, Spain, Italy and Japan.Betty enjoyed water skiing and boating at Lake Berryessa, where they had a family trailer at the Marina for 40+ years. She shared her love through sending cards, remembering all family and friend's birthdays and by collecting photos, that Mel would take, to make the best family albums. Most of all, she was a devoted wife and mother where she spent most of her time caring for her family. We were very blessed to have Betty in our lives and will love and miss her forever!She is survived by her husband Mel, 98, her four daughters, Charleen Champion, Sherry Marincich, Tammy McCarthy (Chris) and Joanne Wolfson, grandchildren, Scott (Jessica) and Jon (Summer) Tiemann, Noah (Chelsea) and Shad Marincich, Tyler and Troy McCarthy, Steven and Rachel Wolfson, great-grandchildren, Tara, Tanner and Zachary Tiemann, Baxter Marin, Ciara Rose Tiemann and her great-great-granddaughter Adelyn Guggiana.Family and friends are welcome to a viewing at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary, 850 Keokuk St, Petaluma, Monday, June 1st, between 11-2All our family appreciates the kind and compassionate care that was given to Betty by the Reminiscence Staff at Sunrise and Hospice of Petaluma. If so desired, in honor of Betty's life, please send donations to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran St, CA 94952.