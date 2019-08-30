|
Betty Scherfee
Betty Scherfee, our beautiful, creative, loving Mom, died peacefully on Sunday afternoon, August 25, 2019. Born December 11, 1926, Betty spent her childhood in Winchester, MA with her brother, Ralph, and summers sailing in Cape Cod. After graduating from Middlebury College she renewed a friendship with Jim Scherfee, who she married in Los Angeles in 1950. They had four children, Steve, Beth, Ken, and Meg, with whom they shared their love of travel, education, and music, as well as their passion for social justice.
Jim's work as a UCC pastor took the family to churches throughout California. In every place, Betty lived her faith through kindness and action. She was an incredible seamstress and knitter, crafting countless garments for family and friends. Betty learned brailling and educated others through her teaching at SRJC. As a braillist for Sonoma County she forged special bonds with visually impaired students.
After retiring, Betty and Jim enjoyed traveling and cherished visits with their children and grandchildren. They entered the caring community of Friends House in Santa Rosa in 2009. Following Jim's death Betty remained there, finding deep friendships with residents and staff, and mentoring her weekly knitting group. We wish to thank each staff member and employee at Friends House who treated Mom with tender care and love every single day. We also thank the employees of Heartland Hospice who assisted Mom in her final weeks, ensuring that she was cared for, listened to, and free of pain.
A memorial service will be held at First Congregational Church, Santa Rosa Saturday, August 31 at 2:00 p.m. In keeping with Betty's legacy we ask that you reach out to others, regardless of differences, with an encouraging word, acts of kindness, and with love. There could be no greater tribute to her.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019