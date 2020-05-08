Bettye Kerby Lund
1956 - 2020
Bettye Kerby Lund
May 15, 1956 - April 5, 2020
Bettye Louise (Kerby) Lund passed away with her family at her side in Santa Rosa on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was 63. Born in Lynwood, CA to Mearle Junior Kerby
and Evelyn Baker Kerby and was the youngest of two children. She grew up in Santa Rosa and attended Santa Rosa High School and Junior College. Bettye
retired from the Santa Rosa City School System and had also worked in a family owned window covering business with her mother.
Her many friends knew her for her beautiful smile and infectious laugh. Her greatest joy was her family and her involvement with school activities. Bettye married her high school sweetheart, Rod, a marriage that lasted for 39 happy years. She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband Rod; brother Dennis Kerby
(Cheryl Fox); her three children: son Nicholas Lund (Rachel); daughter Marissa Lund; son Alexander Lund (Jacquelin); and three grandchildren Emmie, Cole and Benny.
A celebration of Bettye's life will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in Press Democrat on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
My classmate from grade school, junior high and high school. May GOD bless you and your family. A great gal.
John Jacobson
Classmate
May 8, 2020
Remembering her laugh and enthusiasm for everything. A wonderful person who will be missed in the community
Sue Family
Friend
May 8, 2020
Bettye was just a lovely soul!!! She will be greatly missed by so very many.
Jeanne
Friend
