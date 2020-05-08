Bettye Kerby Lund

May 15, 1956 - April 5, 2020

Bettye Louise (Kerby) Lund passed away with her family at her side in Santa Rosa on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was 63. Born in Lynwood, CA to Mearle Junior Kerby

and Evelyn Baker Kerby and was the youngest of two children. She grew up in Santa Rosa and attended Santa Rosa High School and Junior College. Bettye

retired from the Santa Rosa City School System and had also worked in a family owned window covering business with her mother.

Her many friends knew her for her beautiful smile and infectious laugh. Her greatest joy was her family and her involvement with school activities. Bettye married her high school sweetheart, Rod, a marriage that lasted for 39 happy years. She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband Rod; brother Dennis Kerby

(Cheryl Fox); her three children: son Nicholas Lund (Rachel); daughter Marissa Lund; son Alexander Lund (Jacquelin); and three grandchildren Emmie, Cole and Benny.

A celebration of Bettye's life will be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store