Beva Farmer
Beva was born in Berkeley on 12 May 1928. She graduated from Carmel High School, then went to UC Berkeley: Alpha Phi, International House. Met and married Peter Farmer; they had five children. Beva was an artist: calligrapher, painter, serigrapher, and other media. She and Peter lived for 30 years in Pebble Beach, then nearly 20 years at The Sea Ranch. After Peter's death, she spent her final 13 years in Sebastopol, where she died in Blackberry Cottage on Sunday, 20 September, aged 92. Condolences may be left online at www.danielschapeloftheroses.com