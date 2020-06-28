Beverly (Penny) Azevedo
Beverly (Penny) Azevedo
Beverly (Penny) Azevedo, 1925-2020, passed away suddenly May 20, 2020 in Santa Rosa. Loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Koski, her son-in-law Mark Koski and granddaughters Kelley and Nicole Koski who were her everything. Also her daughter Michele Azevedo, and son, David Azevedo. She was a loving aunt to Julie and Cherie Mozena and their families. She is preceded in death by her late husband George Azevedo. She lived a graceful, long full, active life, driving and living on her own till the very end. She will be missed immensely by many and will always be in our hearts. "Find the light mama."

Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 22, 2020
Penny will be greatly missed by our family. She was a positive force for us, always lifting us up and finding ways to celebrate us. She was a touchstone for me once my mom (her sister) died, and was our family's matriarch. We will cherish our many memories of Penny and all the good times, good laughs and good talks we had.
Julie Mozena
Family
