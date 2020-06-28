Beverly (Penny) Azevedo

Beverly (Penny) Azevedo, 1925-2020, passed away suddenly May 20, 2020 in Santa Rosa. Loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Koski, her son-in-law Mark Koski and granddaughters Kelley and Nicole Koski who were her everything. Also her daughter Michele Azevedo, and son, David Azevedo. She was a loving aunt to Julie and Cherie Mozena and their families. She is preceded in death by her late husband George Azevedo. She lived a graceful, long full, active life, driving and living on her own till the very end. She will be missed immensely by many and will always be in our hearts. "Find the light mama."



