Beverly Eileen Penn
July 5, 1935 - November 17, 2019
Beverly Eileen Penn passed away peacefully in her home on November 17, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Ord, Nebraska on July 5, 1935, she and her young family moved to Santa Rosa in1967 where she lived for more than 50 years. She was busy raising three daughters Denyse Penn, Kathryn Deems (Andy) and Betsy Penn (Anna Woods) but after her daughters became more independent, she became active in political issues like the League of Women Voters, saving the coast and environmental matters. She loved her travels with family throughout the years and enjoyed traveling the world and learning about other cultures such as Russia, China, and Africa; as well as many island adventures. She loved the time she spent volunteering for Bird Rescue and Seal Watch. She enjoyed playing bridge and her adventures with dear friends from the Midwest and California. Anyone who knew her knows she was a political junkie and had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. In later years she would tell her daughters to "Google it" if she wanted information and didn't have access to it at her fingertips.
She will be missed by her daughters, her grandchildren Adam Azevedo (Lyndia) and Ryan Murphy (Grisell), and her great-grandchildren Rudy and Neyali, Ryan Jr. and Aaliyah. She loved and was loved by all of her "granddogs" as well.
She is loved and missed and will never be forgotten. She asked that all remember her in our own way and if desired to make donations to charities such as the Sonoma County Bird Rescue or Stewards of Slavianka. Her family will wish her bon voyage as she continues to ebb and flow for eternity in her beloved northern California waters.
Love you Mom/Nana
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019